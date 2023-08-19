A MAN has been jailed for having a four-inch knife in Haverfordwest.

Wayne Tydeman was found to have the blade on the A40 Narberth Road in the town on August 16.

The 41-year-old was arrested, and appeared at Llanelli Magistrates’ Court on Friday, August 18.

Tydeman, of Market Street in Haverfordwest, pleaded guilty to having a knife in a public place.

As this was the second time Tydeman had been convicted of this offence, he was jailed for six months – which is the minimum sentence. He must also pay £85 in costs and a £154 surcharge.