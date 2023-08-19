A PERSON has died after being hit by a train in Carmarthenshire.
The line between Carmarthen and Swansea was closed last night (Friday) from around 5pm following the incident.
Paramedics attended the scene, near Llanelli station, but pronounced the person dead at the scene.
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “Officers were called to the line close to Llanelli station at 5pm (Friday, August 19) following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Paramedics also attended however sadly a person has been pronounced dead at the scene.
“The incident is not being treated as suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”
A Transport for Wales spokesperson confirmed that the line was re-opened on Friday night at 9.12pm.
Services were operating as normal on Saturday, they added.
