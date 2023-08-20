Haverfordwest-born Ffion Lewis is urging fellow women with chronic pelvic or period pain to get checked for the condition.

Ffion, 27, who has 33 caps for Wales, has always suffered with severe period pains and illness, but battled through to continue her career as a professional and elite athlete.

She recently had surgery after a medical assessment was arranged by Wales Women’s rugby physiotherapist Jo Perkins, who is an expert in female health in elite sport and spotted her symptoms.

Ffion posted about her situation on social media and was overwhelmed with the support she received and is hoping to raise awareness of the gynaecological condition which can affect one in 10 women and cause debilitating symptoms that can go undiagnosed for years.

Ffion said: “As a professional athlete, I know how lucky I am to have the best treatment and support from the Welsh Rugby Union after undergoing surgery after my recent endometriosis diagnosis.

“The response from women of all ages and from all walks of life was truly overwhelming. To know so many women suffer the same severe symptoms I had demonstrated we need greater awareness and understanding to tackle the condition.

“Like so many women, I had suffered for so long without fully understanding what my body was telling me. It’s only after hearing so many different stories from so many women that I realised this is something so many of us have lived with.

“Personally, I just used to plough on even though I was in severe pain, believing I just had to live with it. Knowing so many women do the same and don’t complain was a shock. Greater awareness and understanding by everyone can only be a benefit to all of us.

“As an elite athlete, I am very aware how lucky I am. So many women are not as fortunate and the need for this condition to be treated as soon as possible and for education must be a priority.

“It would allow so many women to lead normal and healthy lives and have a better quality of life and end the heartache of discovering too late they cannot have a family due to this condition.”

Ffion has joined a number of professional sportswomen including England Lioness captain Leah Williamson, Bristol rugby player Daisie Mayes and Welsh Olympic champion cyclist Elinor Barker in speaking about their battles with endometriosis.

Jo Perkins said: “Ffion’s condition and mental toughness in dealing with endometriosis is something too many women will recognize. We all know of women who have suffered in silence who believe extreme symptoms are ‘normal’ so it’ vital we understand the condition and how it may present in sportswomen.

“Endometriosis can have varying degrees of severity and symptoms and it does impact every woman in a very individual way.”

Emma Cox, chief executive of the charity Endometriosis UK, said: “Having high-profile individuals such as Ffion speak about their experiences with endometriosis is very powerful, given this disease is so often ignored and misunderstood.

“Ffion is right to highlight that endometriosis is ‘more than just a painful period’, it is a potentially severe and life-impacting disease, and those with symptoms deserve to be listened to and get the support they need.

“Everyone at Endometriosis UK would like to thank Ffion for being so brave and honest, and using her platform to increase awareness of endometriosis and breaking the taboo around menstrual health. There is no reason why society shouldn’t be as comfortable discussing menstrual health issues as we are any other aspect of health, and as Ffion has highlighted, endometriosis can significantly impact mental as well as wider physical health.”

Endometriosis is a medical condition that results in pain, heavy periods and fatigue and can lead to infertility if not diagnosed and treated. For more about endometriosis, visit www.endometriosis-uk.org.