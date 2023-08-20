Oakwood Theme Park was visited by Samuel Kurtz, MS for Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, and Andrew RT Davies, MS and leader of the Welsh Conservatives, where they saw the results of the recent £1.5million refurbishment of the Megafobia rollercoaster.

Mr Kurtz said: “For over a generation, Oakwood has played a unique role in being Wales’ only theme park, bringing people from near and far for the white-knuckle thrill-seeking drops, twists and turns that they have to offer.

“With Megafobia’s recent refurbishment, it has certainly breathed new life into this unique rollercoaster, and the theme park as a whole, and I was delighted to join Andrew RT Davies at the very front of the carriage to experience the stomach-churning drop.

“After a difficult couple of years due to the pandemic, I’m pleased that Aspro Parks are committed to Oakwood and creating many more happy memories for visitors to this wonderful theme park.”

Mr Davies added: “I’m extremely grateful to Phil, Sue and the team for such a warm welcome, and for arranging for Sam and me to ride Megafobia.

“The UK’s best wooden rollercoaster has been providing thrills for over 25 years and it was great fun to try it out!”

Whilst at the park, the pair met with park director Phil Verbinnen and Aspro Park’s UK director Sue Elaiho who outlined further investment planned for Oakwood and it’s over 35 rides and attractions.