Fabulous Bingo collected data of 44 of the most romantic hotspots through Google Trends with both Tenby and Solva ranking highly.

Tenby is named as Wales’ second-most romantic spot, with Solva coming in fourth in Wales. When put into the national rankings, Tenby came in third place, with an average monthly UK search volume of 74,000, and Solva in 32nd place with 5,400.

In the rankings, Tenby falls behind Portmeirion in Gwynedd with 110,000 average monthly Google searches.

Fabulous Bingo said that Tenby is surrounded by stunning beaches including Castle Beach, South Beach and North Beach, for couples to enjoy a leisurely walk along the shore and spend time sunbathing, swimming and taking part in water sports like kayaking and paddleboarding.

To find the most romantic places in Wales and the UK, Fabulous Bingo referred to articles about the ‘prettiest’ locations across the UK which were written by FBM Holidays, Conde Nast Traveller and Which, with a list of 44 locations that were the most romantic honeymoon destinations.

They used Google search volume for the name of the location only, with the figures collected in August 2023.