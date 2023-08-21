Dogs Trust has issued an urgent appeal for people to help its dog fostering scheme after a 23 per cent increase in demand for its services over the last 12 months after more people fleeing domestic abuse.

The freedom project is managed by the Dogs Trust and offers dog owners escaping domestic abuse a lifeline, with temporary foster homes for dogs, enabling survivors to access safe accommodation without fear of what may happen to their dogs if they cannot take them with them.

So far this year, Freedom Project volunteers have fostered 185 dogs, which has allowed 144 people to flee domestic abuse and saving pets from potentially being abused and killed by the perpetrator of domestic abuse in order to bring control and coerce to the victims, with 97 per cent of people working in the domestic abuse sector stating that animals are often used as a means of controlling someone experiencing domestic abuse.

Dogs Trust is pleading for anyone who is willing to volunteer as a foster carer for dogs in the freedom project so that more people can be helped to get out of potentially dangerous situations. All costs including food, vet bills, treats, grooming and bedding are covered by Dogs Trust.

Dogs are not fostered within the area the owner is from, and all involvement in fostering through the project is kept confidential for the safety of the dogs and foster carers, with the foster carer not knowing who the owner is or where they live.

Neil, a volunteer foster carer in the project, said: “We lost our own dog about five years ago, and while we had a dog-shaped hole in our lives, we didn’t want to commit to another dog of our own. My wife found out about dog fostering for the freedom project online and we realised this was something we could do to support people in a difficult situation.

“Being a dog fosterer gives us the opportunity to be more sociable outdoors, and it’s incredibly rewarding seeing the dogs settle and to know you have provided a safe place for the dog. The owner doesn’t need to worry about where their dog is or how they are being cared for, and they are much-loved part of a family until they get to go home.”

Laura Saunders, freedom project manager at Dogs Trust, said: “We’ve seen first-hand the ways that perpetrators use dogs to coerce, control, physically harm and threaten within abusive relationships. This is incredibly frightening for survivors and is often aimed to leave people isolated.

“By providing temporary foster homes for dogs, we support survivors to access sae accommodation with the reassurance that their dog will be taken care of until they can be reunited.

“Whilst we are pleased to have been able to help so many people, there is still very much a need for our service, and we urgently need more foster carers across the UK so that we can continue this life-saving work.”

Volunteers ideally need to be at home during the day, for example, retired or working from home and must have some experience of caring for dogs. They must also be able to commit to fostering a dog for at least six months. For more information and to apply, visit www.dogstrustfreedomproject.org.uk or call 0808 1966240.