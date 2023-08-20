STORM Betty may have brought strong winds to Pembrokeshire, but she did not put a stop to a charity garden party.
The party was planned by SarahJane Absalom to raise funds for Pembrokeshire Hope but there was concern as Storm Betty moved in. “At one point on Saturday morning, we thought we were going to have to abandon the event because of exceptionally high winds. But we decided to brave it and show Betty that however hard she blew, she wouldn’t spoil our day,” said SarahJane.
St Clement’s Church, Neyland’s ladies prepared the tea, which was enjoyed by 50 people in bright sunshine, but with a windy chill.
“It was a fabulous afternoon, and we were just so grateful that it could go ahead. The ladies of St Clement’s did themselves proud with the fantastic spread they put on, so I’d just like to say a huge thank you to everyone who pulled together to make our afternoon tea – and Storm Betty – so special.”
The total raised has not yet been fully counted.
