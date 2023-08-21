Ironman Wales will be held in Tenby on September 2 and 3, with more than 3,000 competitors taking on a 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile cycle race and 26.2-mile run around Tenby and south Pembrokeshire.

The University of Wales Trinity St David is sponsoring the Ironkids series of races on Saturday, September 2 for children and young people and will be sponsoring the volunteer operation that provides staff to help with the event.

Alongside the sponsorship, UWTSD will be supporting Sarah Arthur to take on the event. The 43-year-old studied a PGCE at the university’s Carmarthen campus and is deputy headteacher at Tavernspite and Templeton schools in Pembrokeshire.

She has been assisted in her training by Geraint Foster, the programme director for the BSc Sport and Exercise Science at the university. She visited the university’s physiology laboratory for a VO2Max test, underwater swim stroke analysis and a discussion about nutrition strategies for both training and racing.

Sarah said: “Geraint has helped improve my technique and enabled me to understand the science behind it. I have taken his advice on board, and I can see the difference already.”

Geraint said: “It was great to work with Sarah. She was already training hard and following a good training programme, but the physiological testing allowed us to more accurately determine her training zones to make sure she was working at the right intensity. The swim analysis also helped improve her efficiency in the water to save more energy for later in the race.”

It is Sarah’s second attempt at Ironman Wales, after a crash during last year’s cycle race which led to major injuries and damage to her bike.

She said: “I needed to let the children in school know that even though I had practiced and trained hard, sometimes things happen and the best thing to do is pick yourself back up and try again.”

UWTSD’s partnership with Ironman Wales provides opportunities for students and staff to collaborate with Ironman on areas related to the University’s portfolio including Sports, Health and Wellbeing, Tourism, Hospitality, Events Management as well as Film and Media. UWTSD also provides opportunities for applied research, including undertaking impact studies and reports that inform Ironman Wales’ business planning and future strategy.