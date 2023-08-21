However, beachgoers are being warned they could be breaking the law without even realising it.

Under the Coastal Protection Act 1949, the removal of any natural material such as sand and pebbles from public beaches in the UK is illegal.

Previously, a tourist who had holidayed near Crackington Haven beach, Cornwall was forced to drive hundreds of miles back to the spot in order to return some pebbles he had taken from the beach.

Removing pebbles and other natural matter from the coast is in fact damaging to the environment. (Image: Getty/Spooh)

Additionally, in 2018, the Metro reported on a group of thieves described by the paper as ‘grain gangs’, who would use JCB diggers to take large quantities of sand from Hemsby beach in Norfolk, in order to sell it on to builders.

Meanwhile over in Devon, council gardeners were forced to microchip public plants after suffering a “severe” amount of thefts in the area.

Why is it illegal?





Bans on seemingly harmless acts can be enforced by local councils, and can see offenders fined up to £1,000 as a penalty.

Yet while it may seem perfectly harmless, removing pebbles and other natural matter from the coast is in fact damaging to the environment.

As suggested by the name of the Act, and as stated in the introduction of the Act, taking natural material from a beach in the UK is illegal, in order to protect Britain's beaches “against erosion and encroachment by the sea”.

Pebbles and other natural matter act as a natural sea defence against coastal erosion, which many experts warn has become even more of an issue due to climate change.