Pembrokeshire tennis star Jeremy Cross continues to enjoy a successful summer tennis season, with the latest title coming at the British Masters Closed Grass Court Championships at Wimbledon.
Cross, from Haverfordwest, clinched the men’s over 45s doubles with partner Andrew Birse at the prestigious All England Club.
It was the 47-year-old’s first national title since he was a youngster.
Cross also shone in the singles draw, beating the number three seed in the quarter-finals before bowing out to the number one seed in the semis – all this in front of former British number one Tim Henman who was courtside.
Earlier this month Cross returned to his native Jersey and claimed victory in the men’s singles and doubles in the Jersey Open.
His son William also enjoyed a successful weekend, making it to the under 11s semi-finals.
Cross captains the men’s first team at Haverfordwest Tennis Club, and is the reigning Pembrokeshire open singles, doubles and mixed doubles champion.
Ladies first team player Val Alder also got a taste of Masters Tennis this month, having played at the London British Closed tournament at Raynes Park.
She and partner Susan Winters were beaten in the semi-final of the ladies doubles, while Val put in a solid performance over 70s women’s singles.
