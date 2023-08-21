The event – the first Junior Open at the club for several years - took place on Wednesday August 16, one of the few beautiful sunny days of this year’s ‘summer'.

A contingent of willing ladies and seniors acted as ball spotters for the older entrants who played from the white tees in the 18-hole Dyfed League Order of Merit event, and as general guides and supporters for those tackling the other nine-hole and 18-hole competitions.

Someone was heard to express concern in the bar the previous evening that the white tees might be too challenging for young players.

But any such doubts faded fast when registration started and over half the players registered single figure handicaps. And they disappeared completely as the first few players took their drives off the first, with many a seasoned golfer watching in admiration as ball after ball flew down the middle Three-year-old Rory was the youngest medal-winner. (Image: Trefloyne Golf Club)

So not surprisingly, there was some great golf and in the Order of Merit game, Milford Haven’s Lucas Aldred took the trophy with an excellent net 74 (gross 83), closely followed by a great 85 (net 75) which gave Guto Walters from Cardigan the runner-up spot.

Four players came in on their heels with a net 76 and in the end Owain Lloyd-Probert (Ashburnham) took the third-place honours from his clubmate Tomos Evans.

Tomos’s outstanding gross 78 put him ahead of Osian Lloyd-Probert, who just edged out Cilgwyn’s Osian Young, on countback.

The nine-hole stableford off the reds was a clean sweep for Milford Haven. Noah Riggs scored a splendid 18 points off 28, with Kieran Bevans runner up and Alyssa Hartley hot on his heels.

And there were excellent scores in the 18-hole stableford off the yellow tees.

In third, with a creditable 23 points, was Osian Jones from Cilgwyn, with Haverfordwest’s Harri Atyeo the runner-up, two points clear on 25.

But well ahead with a splendid score of 34 points from his 28 handicap was Harrison Jones, from Llantrisant and Pontyclun.

After some well-earned food and the presentations there was a unanimous feeling that everyone had enjoyed themselves. Players and parents complimented Trefloyne on the excellent quality of the course and many went out of their way to thank Meurig Evans and his team for all the arrangement.