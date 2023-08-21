Universal Credit is a means-tested benefit for people on a low income, who are out of work, or who cannot work due to ill health or caring responsibilities, in the UK.

Changes you need to tell the department about include having a child, changing address, changes to your job or even getting a new phone number.

As the cost of living crisis continues to hit Brits hard, it is extremely important to keep the DWP happy if you rely on support.

Wonder if a Benefit claimant making a mistake will get a "make sure it doesn't happen again" from the DWP? https://t.co/rJZlw24qbV — Peter Smith (@Redpeter99) August 11, 2023

DWP guidance states: "You could be taken to court or have to pay a penalty if you give wrong information or do not report a change in your circumstances.”

You need to report changes to your circumstances so you keep getting the right amount each month. DWP guidance adds that you need to report changes “as soon as they happen” because any delay “may mean you receive too much money and will have to make a repayment”.

DWP warns: “Changes in your circumstances can affect how much you’re paid for your whole assessment period - not just from the date you report them."

Changes the DWP must be informed about:

finding a job

finishing a job

having a child

moving in with your partner

starting to care for a child

starting to care for disabled person

changing your mobile number

changing your email address

moving to a new address

changing your bank details

your rent going up or down

changes to your health condition

becoming too ill to work or meet your work coach

changes to your earnings - only if you’re self-employed

changes to your savings, investments and how much money you have

changes to your immigration status, if you’re not a British citizen

You can report a change of circumstances by signing in to your Universal Credit account on GOV.UK.