Small World Theatre will bring Circo Rum Ba Ba to Cardigan on September 1, with the women’s circus theatre performers putting on two shows.

The trio will take over Small World’s big-top-like space with their touring show L’Hotel, with support from Night Out.

L’Hotel – the tiny Teardrop caravan – will be parked at Small World Theatre to become ‘the smallest hotel in the world’ and there will be lots of acrobatics, globe walking, appearances from ‘dead celebrities’, trumpeting, mime and mayhem, all with a French twist.

There will be two shows on September 1, with a matinee and an evening performance. Tickets cost £12 for adults or £8 for under 16s and are available at www.smallworld.org.uk.

Following the show, the new aerial circus classes will begin at Small World Theatre.