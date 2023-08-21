Flocks of people gathered outside to take part in the open air service where they were entertained by music from harp students who study with Ysgol Delyn Derwent.

The harpists who played for the Archbishop during the service (Image: Stuart Ladd)

This was a particularly important event for the Archsbishop who began his ministry in the parish of St Marys, Cardigan, when he served as curate in the early 1990s.

"It was a real privilege to be a part of today’s open air Thanksgiving Service at Mwnt after the completion of the restoration work of the Church due to the vandalism in late 2021,” commented County Cllr Clive Davies who joined the congregation for the serevice.

Cllr Clive Davies meeting with the Archbishop of Wales (Image: Cllr Clive Davies)

“Due to the global generosity of people, over £30,000 was raised which allowed not only repairs to be done but also some long-standing work that was required for its upkeep.”

Cllr Davies had an opportunity to explain to the Archbishop of Wales the important role that Eglwys y Grog continues to play and also the dedication shown by the team with their fund raising and restoration work.

A large congregation attended the event (Image: Stuart Ladd)

After the service there was a chance for the congregation to mingle over tea and light refreshments.