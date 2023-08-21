Sea conditions for Ironman 70.3 Ireland and the full distance Ironman Ireland were described as ‘brutal’ yesterday, Sunday August 20, when the swim took place off the County Cork seaside town of Youghal.

The Ironman community - including competitors in Ironman Wales, whch takes place in Pembrokeshire on Sunday September 3 - has been offering sympathy to the families of those who had died.

Both courses in the Irish event were being run together over a 1.9km distance because of the rough sea.

Waves were breaking heavily on the foreshore and there was an estimated 1.5m swell.

The two men who lost their lives are both said to have suffered medical emergencies in the water.

They have been named as 65-year-old accountant, Ivan Chittenden from Toronto in Canada and Brendan Wall, 44, who was originally from Co. Meath in Ireland but was living in Solihull in the West Midlands.

Competitors carried on with the bike and run elements of their triathlons unaware that the deaths had taken place.

Ironman Ireland posted the following statement on its Facebook page: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of two race participants at the Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork 2023.

"During the swim portion of Sunday’s race, safety personnel provided immediate medical attention upon recognising the athletes were in need of assistance.

“We share our greatest sympathies with the families and friends of the athletes and will continue to offer them our support as they go through this very difficult time.

"We thank the safety personnel and first responders who worked quickly to provide the athletes with medical assistance.

Alongside extending sympathy, several people have taken to social media to lash out at Ironman for giving the go-ahead to the Ironman Ireland event, which had already been put back a day because of the weather conditions.

One Irish correspondent said: “You guys are a disgrace to give the go ahead for that swim, ye didn't wanna hurt your pockets so ye risk athletes lives instead .

“The families of the athletes lost have had their lives turned upside down. There was a storm with a red weather warning off the coast of southern Ireland not 2 days ago, conditions not fit for sailing not alone swimming.

“Ironman as a business need to be held liable, they're the ones who gave the go ahead."

Ironman has not responded to questions posed in relation to the safety concerns raised by participants, including who made the final decision to allow the event to go ahead.