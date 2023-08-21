This weekend the townspeople will gather to celebrate the 100th year since it was officially unveiled on August 29, 1923.

The service will be led by the Rev Alan Kent in the presence of the mayor and consort of Cardigan, namely Cllrs Sian and David Maehrlein and members of the Royal British Legion. Ceredigion MP ben Lake is also hoping to be in attendance.

The Cardigan Cenotaph was unveiled at the southern end of Victoria Gardens on August 29, 1923, by Major-General Stanley F Mott, CB. It was designed around the Whitehall model, although is naturally smaller in stature.

The 100-year celebration takes place this Sunday, August 27, at 1pm.

“This is an important opportunity for the people of the town to gather together and pay a special tribute to the local soldiers who gave their lives for their country,” commented Cardigan Mayor Cllr Sian Maehrlein.