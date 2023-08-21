Three years on, John has been shortlisted for three awards at this year’s Good Funeral Awards ceremony which is considered as the Oscar-equivalent in the Green Funeral Director's industry.

“My story began back in January 2020 when I was asked to make a coffin for Alpay Torgut, who was a very good environmentalist friend of ours,” said John from his home in Llangoedmor, near Cardigan.

“Being a carpenter by trade for the past 20 years, I set out to make a unique, quality, simple yet affordable coffin from recycled wood which is suitable for burial or cremation. And my business for Ecological Coffins has grown ever since.”

The three awards which John has been shortlisted for are Coffin Supplier of the Year, Green Company of the Year and Green Product of the Year. Last year John was a finalist in the coffin category where he was named runner up.

John makes the sides and lids of the eco-friendly coffins from reclaimed wood while the base is made using recycled or FSC certified plywood.

They can be lined with either calico or hessian and a cardboard headrest is supplied. The handles are made from strong manilla rope and are load bearing. Also included are handmade wooden name & date plates.

Colour can be sensitively introduced with velvet or fabric coverings for the rope handles.

Each coffin has a full CCSA accreditation and they are all made individually to order. The turnaround time is usually two days.

One of John's coffins (Image: John Plumb)

Coffins can be delivered within a 15-mile radius of his workshop for free.

This years award ceremoy takes place on September 23 in Solihull and will be hosted by Shaun Williamson, who is otherwise known as Barry from Eastenders.

The main sponsor for the 2023 event is The Natural Burial Company.

"As a company dedicated to caring for people, we see it as an honour to be able to play our part in supporting and celebrating those who are passionate about helping make a positive difference to the bereaved," commented managing director Christopher Doggett.

"We greatly appreciate the opportunity for so many companies and individuals, bonded together by a desire to help and support the bereaved, to get together to celebrate everyone who works so hard, and sacrifice so much time, often with little recognition, to help others."