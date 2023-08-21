The sprayed images began appearing some six weeks ago.

Despite repeated attempts by the Town Walls Trust to remove the graffiti by rigorous cleaning, fresh images keep reappearing.

"Why, why, why, when we have a beautiful area round the Mill Pond walk, can’t people go home and leave our heritage alone,” said one angry resident on social media.

This sentiment was shared by county councillor Jonathan Grimes.

“This is a matter of great concern, not just for the people who regularly walk along this beautiful part of the town, but for the people who are working so hard to regenerate Pembroke,” said county councillor Jonathan Grimes.

“Pembroke, like so many other towns, is struggling in terms of regeneration and when we are constantly having to tackle anti-social issues such as this, it becomes extremely annoying and frustrating.”

One of the walls at the Mill Pond walk (Image: Western Telegraph)

In addition to the graffiti attacks, visitors are regularly being confronted with dog-fouled pavements and litter which has been deliberately abandoned in public places.

“We can put signs up requesting people to refrain from doing this, but the people who tend to read them are the people who aren’t causing the problems,” continued Cllr Grimes.

“The only solution is to carry out regular enforcement action whenever people are actually caught.”

Cllr Grimes is hopeful that Pembrokeshire County Council’s recently introduced WISE patrols will help to reduce the amount of environmental crime that’s happening throughout the county. This includes littering, fly tipping, dog fouling and graffiti.

Earlier this month WISE enforcement officers (Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement) were contracted to begin patrolling the local authority area issuing fines.

Littering will result in a £150 fine, reduced to £75 if paid within 10 calendar days and dog walkers will receive the same fixed punishment if they are witnessed not to have cleaned up after their dog.

Other offences which could see fines being issued include fly-tipping, graffiti and fly-posting, as well as breaches of byelaws relating to dogs on beaches.

“Unfortunately this is the only way that the problem can be resolved,” added Jonathan Grimes.

“Sadly, problems such as this are going to continue recurring but with the assistance of the WISE enforcement officers, we’re confident that things are going to improve.”

Graffiti on another Pembroke town wall (Image: Western Telegraph)

The public can help combat environmental crime by emailing Enviro-Crime@pembrokeshire.gov.uk to highlight areas of concern which can be considered for patrols.