The latest in the national network of community fix-it cafes is in Tenby.

Its inaugural get-together of local people with repair skills and owners of items needing a new lease of life has just taken place in the town’s Augustus Place community centre, alongside the monthly tabletop and jumble sale.

Newly-qualified PAT testers were on hand in the café, all ready to match the broken item to the mender and provide a valuable service.

All are welcome to the Tenby Repair Café – those with skills to help and those with items that need fixing, and particularly welcome are those with repair skills,

Tenby’s community engagement officer, Anne Draper, said: “Could you repair/fix clothing, bicycles, toys, electrical appliances, furniture, PCs laptops, electronics, jewellery or wooden items?

“If so, help to save our environment and share your skills whilst meeting like-minded people, having a cuppa and a chair - repair, recycle and reuse. Let’s all do our bit!”

If you feel you could help for an hour or two once a month, please contact Anne at Tenby Town Council on 01834 842730 or email tenbytownclerk@btconnect.com

The next Repair Café will be held at Augustus Place, Tenby on Saturday, September 9, 2023, from 2pm to 4pm.

For information on Repair Cafes, please visit Repair Cafe Wales