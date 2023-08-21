He was told that as there were no batteries available, he would have to wait two months until new ones would be available at the end of July.

“We knew that Halfords had these particular batteries in their other stores but they flatly refused to send one to us by courier, claiming this was too dangerous,” said Huw’s partner, Margaret Pembroke.

“There was also a new bike, complete with its battery, in the store but they weren't allowed to sell us that battery either.”

Huw waited patiently until July 22, which was the date the new batteries were due to arrive at the Carmarthen store, but then received a phone call from the Halford staff informing him that the batteries would not be arriving until October.

“This was naturally a great disappointment for Huw as the summer was passing by and he was unable to get out and do what he enjoys doing so very much, simply because they refused to transport a battery,” continued Margaret.

“Huw has recently undergone treatment for prostate cancer and he's making an excellent recovery, but naturally exercise is all-important for him.”

Finally, Halfords released a glimmer of hope for Huw.

“He received a call saying that some reconditioned batteries had been sourced and they would be available for collection within a couple of weeks.

“Fast forward to yesterday when we received a call from Carmarthen to say that the battery had arrived.

“So this morning Huw drove 30 miles to Carmarthen to collect said battery only to find that it’s the wrong one.

"Words fail me.

“All this time there’s been a perfectly good battery sitting on a bike in the Carmarthen store but they’re not allowed to sell it to him, despite all the trouble that’s been caused.

“Huw has been consistently let down by the store and this really is the most appalling customer service I've ever come across.

"It makes me believe that this four year old bike is actually not fit for purpose.”

Halfords has been asked to comment on the situation.