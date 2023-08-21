The contest is fir RS Aero 5 and 7 dinghies, and 54 single-handers are competing in a series of 13 races, ending on Friday.

The difference of two square metres of sail area makes the 5 more manageable for lighter or less experienced helms. The 5s have 31 entries and the 7s have 23.

Prior to this event, there were perfect conditions for the club's own Tuesday night dinghy racing on August 15.

Race officer Lewis James set a port course for the evening race, with start line to the east, windward mark near Waterwynch and gybe mark just east of St Catherine’s.

Led by Robin Wood in his International Canoe, the four Ospreys flew around the course with the aid of their colourful 'kites'. '

As the race progressed, the south-going tidal stream picked up and it favoured the right side of the beat and Dan and Matt gradually reeled-in Dave and Maurice to finish only a few seconds behind after four laps, with Robin a lap ahead doing five and Bill and Nan in their Redwing, a lap behind, being a slower class.

Results: 1, Robin Wood, International Canoe; 2, Dave Griffiths and Maurice Clark, Osprey; 3, Dan Jackson and Matt Goldwait, Osprey; 4,David Pleister and Paul Griffiths, Osprey; 5, Bill and Nan Dowell, Redwing; 6, John McKellar and Julian Cumpsty, Osprey.

On September 9 and 10, trainees from Tenby and four other clubs will be taking part in the Welsh Dragon Series weekend being held in Tenby.