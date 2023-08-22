Frank Janiurek, 42, of Heol Glyndwr, Abergwaun, appeared at Aberystwyth Magistrates Court on August 17 where he faced one charge of stalking.

The charge - which comes under the stalking involving serious alarm/distress category – is in relation to the period of time between March 25, 2022, and July 10, 2022, where he is alleged to have stalked a woman in Cardigan by various means including emailing, turning up at a location she would be at, making fake Instagram accounts, calling her work numerous times and turning up at the place of work.

No plea has been entered and he has been granted conditional bail. He is due to appear at Swansea Crown Court on September 14.