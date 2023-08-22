According to regular users of the public footpath that leads from the Morrisons supermarket to the football ground, the problem has grown persistently worse over the summer months.

Children of primary school age have even been seen throwing bags containing dog excrement at each other when they play in the area.

“The situation has become disgusting,” said Katrina Glanville, who walks this stretch of ground on a daily basis with her two small dogs.

“There are times when I’ve felt so appalled at what I’ve seen that I’ve collected lots of the poo bags myself and taken them home, to dispose of correctly.

“But there comes a point when enough’s enough.”

One of the worst dumping areas is an old grass roller situated at the side of the football pitch, which dog walkers are using to deposit their used poo bags.

“And these last few weeks have been particularly dreadful as the weather has been very warm so the bags are attracting flies," said Mrs Glanville.

“The other day I saw a group of young children throwing the filled bags at each other. Surely this is a serious health hazard which has got to stop?”

Mrs Glanville went on to say that the issue is being further exacerbated by the amount of discarded litter that gets left behind after football matches.

“There was a big match there last weekend and the car park was virtually full of cars," she said.

"But when they drove off, the car park was full of empty plastic bottles and all sorts of other litter because there just aren’t any bins where people can put their rubbish.

“I’ve spoken to Haverfordwest Town Council about this issue on several occasions, and they’ve told me that they’re not keen on putting dog poo bins there because they’re likely to get vandalised or set fire to.

“And I can totally understand this concern. But surely something can be done to improve the appearance of this beautiful part of town and also improve the health and safety issue.

“It makes me so sad to see how people seem to have so much disrespect for this beautiful part of Haverfordwest.”

Another area of the town which is currently being spoilt by dog mess is Withybush Woods.

Even though rubbish bins have been placed at certain spots, walkers claim they don’t get emptied with the result that dog poo bags are found littering the open ground.

“I go out with my dogs every single day, rain or shine, and it upsets me so much to see our town being treated in this way,” added Katrina Glanville.

“I really hope that something gets done soon, otherwise things are going to deteriorate even further.”

Meanwhile chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council, Cllr Thomas Tudor, is confident that the new WISE (Waste Investigations Support and Enforcement) enforcement contract will significantly improve the problem.

“I’ve been campaigning on this subject for decades and am pleased with this new initiative,” he told the Western Telegraph.

WISE enforcement officers began patrolling the county earlier this week issuing fixed penalty notices for offences including littering, dog-fouling, graffiti, fly-tipping and breaches of byelaws relating to dogs on beaches.

Dog walkers who fail to clean up after their pet could be liable for a £150 fine.

“So I now ask members of the public to help join the fight against environmental crime by emailing Enviro-Crime@pembrokeshire.gov.uk highlighting areas of concern which can be considered for patrols," Mr Tudor added.