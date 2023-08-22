St Madoc of Fern began serving the ancient community around Haroldston West, Haverfordwest, in 583 when it was founded by Madoc, who was a follower of St David.

It is understood that St Madoc set up a little cell on the site, with the idea of going into the countryside and bringing people into the church.

As time went on, his little wooden building was transformed into the beautiful church that stands there to this day.

Sadly the church closed its doors for the final time in July 2022, as a result of its dwindling congregation.

Although restored in 1883, it retains much of the 12th and 13th century foundations and walls, as well as a medieval font.

Stained glass artwork includes memorials from the First World War and a twentieth century depiction of St Madoc.

The Church will be open between 11am and 4pm on September 2 and 3.

On each day, a walking group will leave from the Broad Haven Car Park in front of the YHA at 11am returning to Broad Haven by 3pm.

The tour will follow the Woodland Path up the valley to the church.

After soft drinks at St Madoc’s, the party will follow the old path to view the fourteenth century Williamston Farm, including its rare Baltic timber marks.

It will also visit a neighbouring garden overlooking Broad Haven before returning to the youth hostel by 3pm.