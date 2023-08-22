The woman and her partner booked the room for one night only on Saturday, August 19.

“They literally stole all the contents from the room,” commented a Dolphin Hotel spokesperson on social media.

“I’d like to warn other potential hotels and guesthouses to keep a look out for them, as they are not the type of guests that anyone would want.”

The spokesperson went on to say that the woman was ‘super friendly with a Welsh accent’.

“We’re guessing they were from potentially not that far away – Rhondda, Llanelli, or Swansea maybe.

“This is obviously upsetting when we find ourselves struggling like every other business to keep our head above water with all the price increases that we all have upon us.”

If anyone has any information on the incident, they are asked to inform Dyfed-Powys Police or staff at the Dolphin Hotel.