West Mercia Police stopped Ronald Grimes on June 12, 2023, as part of a join operation run by Tarian, the regional organised crime unit for South Wales and the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU).

He had been travelling from Liverpool to south Wales.

When stopped, the 46-year-old from Sefton in Merseyside, was carrying 105kgs of amphetamine in the boot of his car. It had a street value of more than £1million.

On Monday, August 21, Grimes was jailed for seven years.

Detective constable Adam Griffiths, of Tarian’s regional disruption team, said: "Grimes was stopped while travelling from Liverpool to south Wales.

"In his car was 105 kilograms of amphetamine with a street value of over £1 million pounds, which could have caused an immeasurable level of harm on our streets and allowed those involved to profit from the misery and addiction of others.

“Not only was Grimes trafficking industrial levels of amphetamine into Wales, but phone downloads showed he was also involved in the wholesale supply of cannabis in the Liverpool area.

“This is an excellent example of Tarian working in successful partnership with our colleagues in the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit and West Mercia Police.

“The sentence imposed on Grimes should send a clear message that we will relentlessly pursue those seeking to flood our streets with illegal drugs and bring them before the courts.”