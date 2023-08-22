Firefighters from two towns were called to the Tesco Express store in Goodwick on Sunday evening, August 29, to investigate the reports.

The crews from Fishguard and St Davids were at the scene for around an hour and a half where they checked out the roof space of the building.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 7.33pm on Sunday, August 20th, the Fishguard and St Davids crews were called to an incident at the Tesco Express store in Goodwick following reports of smoke in the area.

The cause of the smoke may have been an electrical fault, the fire service said. (Image: Western Telegraph)

"On arrival, crew members isolated the electricity supply and investigated the cause of smoke.

"Crews utilised respirators at all times and investigated the roof space using thermal imaging cameras but found no sign of smoke or fire.

"The origin of smoke is still unknown but was potentially caused by an electrical fault. The premises had already been evacuated.

"Crews left instructions not to re-energise the electricity supply until a competent person had deemed it safe to do so.

"Crews left the scene at 9.05pm."