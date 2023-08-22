The waters of Pembrokeshire paid host to the sophisticated 'Sol Quest' this week – the yacht that graces the $1 stamp of Antigua – as she made her way past the Wooltack Point en-route to North Haven in Skomer Island.
Built in Bournmouth by the Southern Ocean Supplies for the American charter company Hathaway-Yong, the ketch-rigged yacht sailed from Poole bound for Antigua on August 18, 1967 from where she made regular charter trips in the Caribbean.
She was chosen to grace the $1 Antigua stamp as she was one of the vessels that was regularly seen sailing the Antiguan waters.
Sol Quest returned to the UK in 2005 after being discovered in Carentan, Northern France, in extremely poor condition following her 40-year sailing career in the tropics.
She was sailed over to Mylor Yacht Harbour in Cornwall where she underwent a fundamental restoration. She is currently based in Milford Haven.
“Sol Quest has been given a new lease of life and is a beautiful yacht to sail,” her owner Chris Thomas, of Fishguard, told The Ship Stamp Society.
