Built in Bournmouth by the Southern Ocean Supplies for the American charter company Hathaway-Yong, the ketch-rigged yacht sailed from Poole bound for Antigua on August 18, 1967 from where she made regular charter trips in the Caribbean.

She was chosen to grace the $1 Antigua stamp as she was one of the vessels that was regularly seen sailing the Antiguan waters.

The Sol Quest, pictured on the $1 Antiguan stamp (Image: Google)

Sol Quest returned to the UK in 2005 after being discovered in Carentan, Northern France, in extremely poor condition following her 40-year sailing career in the tropics.

She was sailed over to Mylor Yacht Harbour in Cornwall where she underwent a fundamental restoration. She is currently based in Milford Haven.

“Sol Quest has been given a new lease of life and is a beautiful yacht to sail,” her owner Chris Thomas, of Fishguard, told The Ship Stamp Society.