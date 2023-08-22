A police investigation is under way after a person was allegedly assaulted in Main Street, Pembroke, in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Officers have confirmed that the attack took place between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday, August 20.
“Police are investigating an incident of assault and disorder that occurred on Main Street, Pembroke between 3am and 3.30am on Sunday August 20, 2023,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson has confirmed.
“Anyone with information that could help officers with our investigation is asked to report it to Dyfed-Powys Police.”
Police can be contacted either online at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing 101@dyfed-powys.pnn.police.uk, or by calling 101.
If you are deaf, hard of hearing, or speech impaired text the non-emergency number on 07811 311 908. Quote reference 23000776614,
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.
