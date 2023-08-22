Staff from Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest were joined by their families and friends on a sponsored walk between Newgale and Little Haven.

The 7.5-mile walk was organised by staff from the hospital’s frailty services and took place on April 1, raising £2,560 for Hywel Dda Health Charities, the official charity of the Hywel Dda University Health Board.

The frailty services aim to improve the lives of frail people in the community, which is usually older people.

Maria Phillips, a therapy assistant practitioner, said: “The sponsored coastal walk was a huge success. Staff members, family and friends took part on a sunny day and had a great time!

“The walk and fundraising has really boosted staff morale across the frailty services and it was a real team effort.”

Robert Campbell, a healthcare support worker, added: “We raised an incredible £2,560. We are so pleased as we exceeded our target.

“We are proud to have organised a such successful walk whilst working in our busy day jobs. We are also pleased to have raised funds for the frailty services that will benefit the patients we look after.”

Senior sister Lisa Marshall said: “We have started to make plans on how to spend the funds already. We loved it so much and we are looking forward to our next fundraiser!”

Nicola Llewelyn, head of Hywel Dda Health Charities, said: “Fundraising for the NHS charity enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide, and we are extremely grateful for every donation we receive.”

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthcharities.org.uk