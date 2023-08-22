Dylan Harries, who was a partner in Ashmole & Co’s Haverfordwest office before retirement, will be taking on the challenge of cycling 1,000 miles from Land’s End to John O’Groats in September to raise money for the Motor Neurone Disease Association.

He will be taking on the challenge in memory of colleague Bryan Jones. Bryan was also a partner in the office, spending his 37 years of working life at Ashmole & Co in Haverfordwest from leaving school in 1974 until his retirement on 2011, with the final 10 years being as a partner in the business.

Bryan and Dylan worked together in the office – where Bryan’s wife Mandy still works – and would cycle together. Bryan died from MND in 2020, which has spurred Dylan to take on the challenge.

Dylan said: “I recently had my biggest fitness test where I rode 100 miles. I managed to complete it despite atrocious weather. It was my first 100-mile bike ride in a very long time and it has given me the confidence that I can complete the challenge next month.

“MND is a terrible disease that took my colleague far to young. We will be raising much needed funds for the MND Association so would be grateful for any donations no matter how big or small.”

Bryan was well-known in the cycling community, founding the Tour of Pembrokeshire Sportive annual fundraising cycle, and has completed stages of the Tour de France, cycled the length of France and has circumnavigated Wales.

Dylan and Brian took part in a 500-mile charity cycle ride together in 2006 alongside two other cyclists.

All four wanted to do it again but never had the opportunity, now Dylan will be joined by Martin Mackintosh, a member of that 2006 bike ride, as well as friend Andrew Rees. Martin’s dad John Mackintosh also suffered with Motor Neurone Disease, so it is a cause close to his heart as well.

The trio will be aiming to complete the challenge in 13 days, leading Land’s End on September 6.

Currently, the group has raised more than £1,000. Anyone wishing to make a donation can do so at https://www.justgiving.com/team/madboys-end-to-end