Crash on A478 between Begelly and Narberth, near Folly Farm

By Sarah-Jane Absalom

  • There are currently delays on the the A478 between Begelly and Narberth.
  • There are traffic hold ups near Folly Farm, due to a collision.
  • Dyfed Powys Police and the Wales Ambulance Service are at the scene
  • Police are advising motorists to take an alternative route if possible.

