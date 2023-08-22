- There are currently delays on the the A478 between Begelly and Narberth.
- There are traffic hold ups near Folly Farm, due to a collision.
- Dyfed Powys Police and the Wales Ambulance Service are at the scene
- Police are advising motorists to take an alternative route if possible.
Loading...
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here