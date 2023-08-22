Zadia Alden has submitted a retrospective change of use application to Carmarthenshire County Council for the one-bedroom holiday let at Llys Myrddin on the C3214 from Efailwen to Henllan Amgoed.

Back in 2003, planning application had been granted for the redundant agricultural buildings to be converted into office and buildings for light industrial use and an extension for a garage with a room above.

The work to turn the existing outbuildings into the one-bedroom holiday let began on October 1, 2021, and was completed on July 2, 2023, without change of use permission. Prior to this, the building was a detached single dwelling and associated detached outbuildings.

Ms Alden bought the property in 2021 when the outbuilding had already been converted by the previous owner without planning permission according to the covering letter in the application, stating that Ms Alden wants to make sure everything is done right.

The full plans can be seen at www.carmarthenshire.gov.wales/planningapplications and searching for the reference PL/06402.

Any comments relating to the application can be made via the above link, by emailing planningconsultations@carmarthenshire.gov.uk or by writing to Planning Services, Civic Offices, Crescent Road, Llandeilo, SA19 6HW.

If using the latter two ways, the reference number must be included in the representation and representations must be received by September 5.