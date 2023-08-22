Police officers carried out a check on Arturs Malkovs’ vehicle as he drove along the Milford Waterfront on June 20. Their records confirmed that Malkovs, 30, was a disqualified driver.

This week he appeared before Haverfordwest magistrates where he pleaded guilty to driving whilst disqualified and a second charge of using a motor vehicle on a public highway without third party insurance.

“He told the police that he didn’t know he was disqualified and said he was surprised,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told the magistrates.

But Ms Rivers went on to say that Malkov had been disqualified in March, 2023, for a total of six months under the totting-up procedure.

His solicitor, Tom Lloyd, said that his client, who is Lithuanian, was unaware that the disqualification had been imposed.

“He’d previously been living in Scotland, but when he split up from his partner, he moved to Milford Haven and began working on various shell fishing boats,” said Mr Lloyd.

“As a result, he didn’t know that he had been disqualified, as all the correspondence was going back to his previous home address in Scotland.”

Mr Lloyd added that Malkov has no previous convictions.

After considering his mitigation, Arturs Malkov was fined £700 and ordered to pay a £280 court surcharge and £85 costs.