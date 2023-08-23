Researchers at Simply Sea Views took a look at the most popular Welsh seaside towns by views on TikTok and Tenby ranked miles ahead of its competitors.

Part of the reasoning for its popularity – which has seen the tag Tenby viewed more than 31.4 million times on the platform – is that it was home to Wally the Walrus, with the popularity of Wally back in 2021 building up the town.

Of course, Tenby’s aesthetic pastel houses, quaint cobbled streets, harbour dotted with small boats and what has been named as one of the best beaches in Europe, it isn’t surprising that the town is so popular with TikTok users as it would make a charming travel video.

Whilst the town name itself had 31.4million views on TikTok, some more specific tags also had thousands of views with Tenby Beach on 682,200 views, and Tenby Harbour getting 63,400 views.

Some popular Tenby TikToks include one from @adell.explores which has more than 50,000 views and one from @dream0graphy which has 20,000 likes.

Simply Sea Views’ Josh Walker said: “One Wally the Walrus put Tenby on the map it was only a matter of time before everyone realised what a beautiful place Tenby is, and for budding travel influencers without the budget or the inclination to jump on a long-haul flight Tenby really is the perfect place to explore right here in the UK.

“With its brightly coloured pastel buildings curving around the walls, visitors to Tenby are spoiled by not just one but three exceptional white sand beaches and its craggy pirate island jutting out of the sand.

"On shore you’ve got the dramatic castle walls, winding lanes and old-fashioned sailors’ pubs, the whole town could be a movie set!”