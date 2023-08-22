Survivor Shane Loughlin, 32, was found alive in the wreckage of the car lost in woodlands for 46 hours trapped next to the bodies of three dead friend and one other survivor.



Eve Smith, 21, was killed with Darcy Ross, 21, from Newport, and Rafel Jeanne, 24, from Cardiff, while bank worker Sophie Russon, 20, survived with Loughlin in the wreckage –found nearly two days later by police.



Cardiff Magistrates’ Court heard that hours before the tragedy Loughlin was driving the car along the M4 motorway with no hands on the wheel as he inhaled from a balloon.

Shane Loughlin. Picture: Wales News Service



Investigators found four incriminating videos on his phone showing Loughlin filming himself as he drove between 80-90mph as he swerved between lanes.



Loughlin, who entered the court on crutches, admitted driving while disqualified and dangerous driving over his manoeuvres just four hours before the fatal crash at 2am on Saturday, March 4.

Eve Smith. Picture: Wales News Service



Prosecutor Sophie Pennifold said the defendant had been banned from driving since July 2022 having been convicted of drug driving.

MORE NEWS: Man drove at 130mph on 50mph road during police chase in stolen BMW



She said: "There is CCTV from 10.40pm on the March 3 from Castleton Esso garage which shows him exiting the driver's door of the vehicle, it shows him putting petrol in the car and walking to the kiosk to pay.



"He is then seen driving away from the garage at 10.45pm that night.



"There are also four videos on a phone attributed to the defendant showing the defendant driving a motor vehicle on March 3 whilst using a mobile phone to record himself and inhaling something from a balloon at approximately 22.20pm.

Darcy Ross. Picture: Wales News Service



"The videos show the driver doing balloons and filming while driving the vehicle with a balloon held to his mouth and pressing the button on his mobile phone to flick the view of the camera to the front of the vehicle.



"This meant using no hands, or one hand with a mobile phone in it on the steering wheel.



"The balloon is not small and would have likely obstructed the view of the road.

Sophie Russon. Picture: Wales News Service



"It shows the vehicle travelling along the M4 with the vehicle at various times between 80-90mph – the fuel light, airbag warning light and seatbelt warning light are all illuminated."



Ms Pennifold said "loud music" was also playing during the journey.

Rafel Jeanne. Picture: Wales News Service



She added: "The video shows the front of the road driving slightly side by side and crossing the white lines of the motorway and there are other vehicles on the road.



"The defendant was interviewed and said he couldn't recall the events of those few days. He viewed CCTV and the footage and accepted he was driving."



Loughlin, who has 21 previous convictions, will be sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court next month and faces up to 18 months in prison.

Shane Loughlin leaving Cardiff Magistrates’ Court this morning. Picture: Wales News Service



Ms Pennifold said: "There was a deliberate decision to ignore the rules of the road and a disregard to the dangers posed to others.



Loughlin, of Rumney, Cardiff, was handed unconditional bail and handed an interim driving ban.

Police at the scene of the fatal crash on the A48 in St Mellons. Picture: Wales News Service



The group were reported missing having driven from Newport, Gwent, along with M4 to a caravan park in the seaside resort of Porthcawl on the evening before the tragedy.



They were left trapped in the wreckage for two days following the tragedy in St Mellons, Cardiff.



Loughlin was taken to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he recovered from his injuries.



A week after the crash Loughlin took to social media to say: "Only just found out what happened just want to say sorry to everyone and thank you everyone who helped with the search party and thank you for everyone wishing me well I’ll be back soon love you all.



"Rip Rafel, Eve, and Darcy. Can’t believe it gutted is an understatement heart goes out to all families and friends of the people that has passed. Long way to recovery mentally and physically but we’ll get there."



Speaking at the time of his arrest, Detective Chief Inspector Matt Davies of South Wales Police said: “The arrest was made as a result of evidence identified by officers investigating the fatal collision and involves the same vehicle.



“Our detailed investigation is continuing which will enable us to provide the facts of what happened during the early hours of Saturday, March 4.



“Our thoughts continue to be with the families and all those affected by this tragic incident.”



The group had been trapped inside the wrecked car for more than 46 hours before they were found by police near the A48 in St Mellon's Cardiff on March 6.



An inquest opening heard Rafel, Darcy, and Eve were identified by their mothers following the tragedy.



The missing group were reported to Gwent police on Saturday evening of March 4 and then it was raised with the neighbouring South Wales police the next day. But it took 46 hours before they were found.



The five had been to the Muffler social club in Maesglas, Newport, and travelled 40 miles onto the seaside spot of Trecco Bay in Porthcawl.

They were last reported seen back in Cardiff shortly after 2am on Saturday.



The two forces involved – Gwent Police and neighbouring South Wales Police – confirmed the tragedy and an investigation into their response will be held.



