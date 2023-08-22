Police received a call from a member of the public just before 3pm on August 1 informing them that a motorist they believed was under the influence of alcohol was driving along Freemans Way.

Officers located the Nissan Qashqai and requested that the driver pull over.

“As soon as they stopped the vehicle, they smelt alcohol,” Crown Prosecutor Kelly Rivers told Haverfordwest magistrates this week.

The driver was identified as Gillian Swaine, 39, of St Margaret’s Close, Haverfordwest.

A roadside breath test proved positive, and Swaine was conveyed to Haverfordwest custody suite where she was asked to provide further intoximeter tests.

These showed she had 50 mcg of alcohol in her breath. The legal limit is 35.

Swaine pleaded guilty to the charge of drink-driving. She was legally represented in court by Mr Tom Lloyd who informed magistrates that his client is suffering from hereditary liver failure.

“Her body sometimes struggles to break down alcohol at the same rate as other people,” he said.

He went on to say that Swaine has no previous convictions.

“She has a completely clean character and previously lectured in university studies,” he said. “But due to her illness, which is hereditary, she’s been on the sick since January 2022.”

After considering the facts, magistrates disqualified Swaine from driving for 12 months. She was fined £120 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £48 surcharge.