Fernery at The Grove, located on the outskirts of Narberth, has been nominated in the Best Restaurant in Wales Category in the upcoming BRA.

The Narberth restaurant has been shortlisted along with nine other contenders from across Wales.

Fernery at The Grove has a 5/5 rating (from 14 reviews) on Tripadvisor and has been described by visitors as "delicious", "exquisite" and as preparing "bucket list food".

The 5th annual BRA's will be held on Tuesday, September 5 and recognises and celebrates "the exceptional talent, innovation, and artistry that define the restaurant industry in the United Kingdom".

You can vote for your favourite restaurant through BRA sponsor Telephonos' website. Voting closes on September 1.

Restaurants in Wales shortlisted in the British Restaurant Awards

Here are all the restaurants in Wales nominated at the upcoming British Restaurant Awards 2023:

Restaurant of the Year

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

Best Takeaway Restaurant

Anna-Loka, Cardiff

Best Restaurant in Wales

Sosban and The Old Butcher’s, Menai Bridge

Palé Hall, Bala

Purple Poppadom, Cardiff

Fernery at The Grove, Narberth

The Potted Pig, Cardiff

SY23, Aberystwyth

Ynyshir, Machynlleth

Heaney’s, Cardiff

Casanova, Cardiff

The Whitebrook, Monmouth

Best Bar

Lab 22, Cardiff

Categories include everything from Best Luxury Restaurant to Best Vegan-Friendly Restaurant.

For the full list of nominees from all categories visit the BRA website.