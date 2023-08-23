Tenby's relief all-weather lifeboat launched shortly before 10.30pm on Monday August 21, after the coastguard received a call from the yachtsman in Tenby's North bay, stating that he had fallen and possibly broken his leg.

Tenby RNLI press officer Ben James said:"The lifeboat was on scene in minutes and transferred crew aboard the yacht to assess the casualty and provide pain relief.

The mercy mission took place in Tenby's North bay. (Image: Tenby RNLI)

"Whilst the casualty was being cared for, the lifeboat returned to station to collect paramedics, before returning and dropping them off with the casualty.

"The casualty was soon ready for transport and was returned to station aboard the lifeboat, before being taken to hospital for treatment."