A yachtsman who injured his leg while at sea was taken to hospital after being brought ashore by lifeboat on Monday evening.
Tenby's relief all-weather lifeboat launched shortly before 10.30pm on Monday August 21, after the coastguard received a call from the yachtsman in Tenby's North bay, stating that he had fallen and possibly broken his leg.
Tenby RNLI press officer Ben James said:"The lifeboat was on scene in minutes and transferred crew aboard the yacht to assess the casualty and provide pain relief.
"Whilst the casualty was being cared for, the lifeboat returned to station to collect paramedics, before returning and dropping them off with the casualty.
"The casualty was soon ready for transport and was returned to station aboard the lifeboat, before being taken to hospital for treatment."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here