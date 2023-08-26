The walk was completed earlier this year and this week the handsome sum was presented to the frailty services department which is aimed at improving the lives of frail, usually older people.

“The sponsored coastal walk was a huge success,” said Maria Phillips, who is the therapy assistant practitionerat the hospital.

“ As well as the staff, their family and friends joined in and took part with the result that the walk and fundraising has really boosted staff morale across the frailty services. This was a real team effort.”

The staff have already started making plans on how the spend the funds and are now looking forward to their next fund raising venture.

“Fundraising for the NHS charity enables us to provide services over and above what the NHS can provide, and we are extremely grateful for every donation that we receive,” said Nicola Llewelyn, Head of Hywel Dda Health Charities which is the official charity of Hywel Dda University Health Board.

For more details about the charity and how you can help support local NHS patients and staff, go to www.hywelddahealthchari