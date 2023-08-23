The workshops take place tomorrow, Thursday August 24, and some free places are available.

The screenwriting and film workshop will be led by award winning film maker Nick Swannell and professional stage and film writer Meredydd Barker.

They will be creating experiences for all ages and abilities.to learn how to take ideas from page to screen.

This takes place between 10am and noon and is suitable for ages 11 to 18.

There will also be a skills-based workshop about lighting and sound. This introductory session is designed for young producers and creators of stage, music and film, and takes place between 1pm and 3pm.

This is a collaborative event between The Queens Hall and Narberth Youth Theatre.

The fee for each workshop is £10, with £2 off when both are booked.

Thanks to Stopio of Narberth, there are 10 free places being offered for the workshops.

Under the deal, they can either opt in for one workshop free, or pay £10 for two workshops

NYT facilitator Cherylee Barker said: "The workshops are ideal for aspiring actors, musicians, film makers, writers and creatives.

"Our facilitators are providing their time for free to share their professional experience and insight into the creative world we love and enjoy.

"Any money raised from the workshops will support NYT provide a safe place to make and create stage and film work in the future."

For more information, contact 0797 1881530 or narberthyouththeatre@yahoo.co.uk