Kieron Phillips, 45, was stopped by police officers as he drove his Mazda 3 through Upper Lamphey on the afternoon of February 3.

A drugs wipe proved positive and Phillips, of Hounsell Avenue, Manorbier, was taken to the police custody suite where further blood tests were carried out.

These confirmed he had 2.8 mcg of Delta9 tetrahydrocannabinol in his system. The legal limit is 2.

Phillips was legally represented in court by Mr David Williams who told magistrates that the defendant had taken edible cannabis the previous night to aid his sleeping.

“He did a lot of work with vacuum pumps and groundwork and that damaged his hearing and brought on the tinnitus which he’s suffered from since 2014,” said Mr Williams.

“People describe it has an extremely maddening condition that prevents sleep and impacts on concentration.

“My client finds that taking edible cannabis is the only thing that gives him sufficient release to sleep.”

Kieron Phillips pleaded guilty to the charge of driving over the prescribed drug limit.

He was fined £80 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £32 surcharge. He was disqualified from driving for 12 months.