TRIBUTES have been paid to a “wonderful and considerate” teenager who died on a railway track in Carmarthenshire last week.
British Transport Police and paramedics attended near Llanelli station at around 5pm on Friday, August 18 following a report of a casualty on the tracks.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
British Transport Police have now confirmed that person involved was 17-year-old Joshua Dyer.
Mr Dyer’s mum, grandmother and cousins said he is “deeply loved and missed”, via a statement issued by the police.
“We will never know what went through Joshua’s mind, as he made the choices he did, but we do know the world is missing a beautiful and unique mind,” they said.
“Joshua is in no more pain now and is at rest.
“He was a wonderful and considerate son, grandson and nephew.
“He is deeply loved and missed.
“Joshua did not feel he belonged and wanted to be free of pain and worry. Fly high Joshua, our beautiful boy”
British Transport Police confirmed Mr Dyer’s death is not being treated as suspicious.
