Serendipity Ladies’ Choir from Narberth was joined by Cor Meibion De Cymru (CMDC) – a male choir which draws its members from across South Wales – for the event in July.

They share a connection in Air Ambulance volunteer Juliet Rossiter - she is the musical director for Serendipity and also the Pembrokeshire rehearsal leader for the male choir.

Hannah Bartlett, area representative for Wales Air Ambulance, received the cheque from Juliet Rossiter; Serendipity chair Claire Dunbar and Paul Verallo, chairman of the local group of CMDC.

Cor Meibion De Cymru is a unique choir in that every county has its own CMDC group. They rehearse separately and then come together to practice and perform.

If you would be interested in joining the Pembrokeshire group then they meet in Kilgetty every Wednesday at 7pm.

Contact Paul Verallo on 07443 456842.