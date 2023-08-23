Anti-social behaviour accounts for the second highest occurring crime last year, followed by public order offences, criminal damage and arson, and possession of weapons.

98 violent and sexual crimes were recorded per 1,000 residents in the town in 2022, rising from 77 in 2021 and 64 in 2020, according to data from crimerate.co.uk.

Despite the crime rate for anti-social behaviour falling by the largest amount between 2019 and 2022, it remained the second most common crime – 28 per 1,000 people – in Haverfordwest last year.

The rate of recorded crimes of burglary and ‘other theft’ – which covers thefts aside from bike thefts, robbery and muggings, shoplifting and theft from a person – both also fell between 2019 and 2022.

Possession of weapons saw the second highest rate increase – behind violent and sexual crimes – having been recorded at 1.5 per 1,000 people in 2019 and 17 per 1,000 people in 2022.

The rate of public order offences also saw a steep rise, from 11 per 1,000 people in 2019 and 24 per 1,000 people in 2022.

Drug offences were recorded at a rate of 11 per 1,000 people in 2022, up from seven per 1,000 people in the previous year, but down from 12 in 2019.

The figures show a total of 2,398 crimes were reported in 2022 in Haverfordwest – a rate of 190 per 1,000 residents.

This compares to a rate of 87 per 1,000 residents across the Dyfed-Powys Police area, and 81.97 per 1,000 people across Wales.