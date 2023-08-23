Fast forward to August 2023 and the 59-year-old has just been offered a place to compete at the Ironman World Championships in Kona, Hawaii following his success at last weekend’s Ironman Ireland in County Cork when he came sixth in his age group.

“If I can do it, anyone can do it,” he said.

“Throughout the whole of my professional working life I never did anything sporty.

"It was only when I hit 52 that I had the opportunity to join a group of friends who were doing a charity cycle ride from Pembroke to Paris. And that was when I realised what I’d been missing out on, for all those years.

“And the advantage I had was that having avoided rugby and football for all those years, my legs hadn’t been knocked about too much.”

Mark Edwards completing the Ironman Ireland last weekend (Image: Mark Edwards)

Anyone who knows Mark will realise that he’s an exceptionally driven person, having run a string of hugely successful businesses throughout his career.

After leaving school at 16 he joined his father and brother to operate a taxi service based in Haverfordwest.

He then set up 'Southern Fried Chicken' at a premises in Cartlett followed by 'Chicken Eddies' in Picton Place.

Twenty-four years ago he set up a snooker hall on Quay Street and four years later opened the Eddie Rocks Nightclub at the same venue.

In January 2023 he unveiled his latest commercial enterprise with the hugely popular ‘Forbidden Florist’ cocktail bar.

“And I suppose having such a strong commitment to my work, and regularly having to stand on my feet for up to 18 hours a day, is one of the reasons why I'm able to train so hard at my sport,” he continued.

“I try and do around ten hours a week as well as workouts with Gareth Bicknell at his gym in the Withybush Trading Estate, and after seven years, I can honestly tell you that I’m a totally different man.

“Yes, there are times when it can be tough and every single time I go to an Ironman event, I always ask myself what I’m doing.

"There’s invariably that point when you wonder if you can continue, but a lot of this is down to the psychological element.

“Your legs will keep going and going, but then your head starts telling you to stop.

“And that first mile is always the hardest. Even the professionals experience this, but once your body and your mind relaxes, you get into it and you start enjoying it.

“Yes, running, cycling and swimming to this extent is addictive. But it’s definitely a healthy addiction.”

Mark has now notched up a total of 23 Ironman competitions in seven years.

This year alone he will have completed three following Ireland and Frankfurt earlier this year and the Wales Ironman which takes place in Tenby next weekend.

The Ironman World Championships take place in Kona in October 2024.