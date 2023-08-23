Sea conditions forced the Ironman Cork swim to be put back a day, on a shortened course on Sunday, 20 August, which was ruled to be safe to proceed by officials.

National governing body, Triathlon Ireland, said they had not sanctioned the Cork swim race due to the adverse conditions.

However, Ironman organisers said that this information was not given to officials until ‘several hours’ after the swim had started.

Ivan Chittenden, in his 60s and from Toronto in Canada, and Brendan Wall, who was in his 40s and living in the UK but originally from Ireland, died in separate medical emergencies in the swim.

Triathlon Ireland chief executive Darren Coombes said the organisation was 'reeling' from the deaths of both men.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with Ivan’s and Brendan’s loved ones," he said.

"The triathlon community is a very close community and this loss has had a devastating effect on all of us."

Ironman said that the ‘safety and security’ of its athletes was the 'most important operational element' of its events.

A statement said: “Ironman has extensive and stringent, industry-leading safety guidelines and protocols, honed to the highest international standards, and implemented at events worldwide.

“Weather conditions for this past weekend’s Ironman Ireland, Cork and Ironman 70.3 Ireland, Cork were monitored carefully.

“On Saturday morning, Ironman Ireland officials and swim safety experts declared the swim course unsuitable for racing and decided to reschedule the Ironman 70.3 triathlon for Sunday, alongside Ironman Ireland, Cork to provide a safer race for athletes.

"On the morning of Sunday 20 August, Ironman Ireland officials and the specific on-swim safety team carried out all standard safety protocol checks that are completed at every race and determined water conditions were safe for the swim to take place.

“While conditions were improved from Saturday, out of an abundance of safety, it was decided to shorten the swim course for both races.

“Ironman works in collaboration with National Federations around the world as we organise over 150 Ironman and Ironman 70.3 events annually.

"As such, federation representatives were present during the event and performed their duties.

“Several hours after the swim was completed, they communicated to the onsite Ironman Ireland officials that they would not approve the sanctioning for the event.

“Our thoughts continue to be with the family and friends of the two athletes who passed.”