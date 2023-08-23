“It’s become something of a standing joke in the family,” she said.

“As the mountain of reclaimed rope continues to grow outside my house, my kitchen is full not just of the rope, but of all the items that I’ve begun making from it.”

Sharron began messing around with rope creations during the hot summer lockdown of 2020.

“I’ve always had a pretty good understanding of knots as I went to a nautical college after leaving school and during lockdown, I started making knotwork from bits of old rope that I found lying on the beach near where I live in Solva," she said.

Sharron’s knots than began morphing into a wonderful range of sustainable household items that saved the rope from being used as landfill. These include doormats, baskets, Celtic bracelets, dog leads, toys and hand fasting ropes.

Over the summer she has been leaving random little ‘Knots of Love’ at beachside locations around Pembrokeshire to help make people aware of the devastating impact that abandoned fishing rope has on the marine life around Pembrokeshire and worldwide.

One of Sharron's Knots of Love (Image: Sharron Taylor)

This rope drifts with the sea currents for thousands of miles before getting snagged on rocks, lost to the seabed or washed up on the beaches which can have a devastating impact on marine life worldwide.

“When I first started making rope items, I began asking around for any beach waste or rope that had been lost at sea for weeks, sometimes months, and that had been washed up on the coast," explained Sharron.

“And the amount that I’ve ended up with is incredible. My garden looks like a dockyard, and a few of my friends have asked me if I’ve taken up fishing after spotting the huge amount of rope that I’ve stashed up in the garden. And the other day my daughter told me that she must be the only child who sits in the kitchen surrounded by old rope.

“Naturally having the rope in this enormous pile makes it difficult to grade and untangle, ready for weaving.

“I haven’t got a workshop so all my work, which now includes workshops, has to take place in the kitchen, and neither have a got a suitable vehicle for rope recovery as my current vehicle can no longer support the quantities of rope l'm being offered.

"And due to the current cost of living l can’t afford a personal loan and am being turned away for all the business grants, loan applications that l apply for.”

As a result, Sharron has launched a fund-raising drive entitled ‘Lost at Sea’ in a bid to secure funding which will enable her rope gathering and art creations to continue.

She is also hoping that someone may come forward with a suitable space where she can continue creating her rope items.

“I know that the things I’ve been making are being enjoyed and valued by so many people who live in Pembrokeshire ans well as those who visit it, but I know that I'm also helping to raise awareness of the damage that’s being caused to our marine life.

"And at the end of the day, this is what it's all about."