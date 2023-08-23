The event on Sunday August 13 had to be sidelined with just hours to go because of the rainy weather conditions.

The organisation said at the time: "A cancelled Spectacular means we won’t be able to raise charity funds, but a washed out Spectacular costs charity funds.

"Gutted, but we will see you all on Sunday the 27th of August!"

Music, entertainment and the 10pm fireworks display are all planned to be included in Sunday's event, which will now be the only Summer Spectacular of the season.

Earlier this year, Tenby Rotary Club and Tenby and District Lions said they would no longer be organising Spectaculars, which have previously taken place on the last Sunday in July and every Sunday in August.

Tenby Round Table posted on Facebook this week: "A reminder that hopefully we will be welcoming you all to Tenby Harbour this coming Sunday the 27th of August!

"Fingers crossed the weather plays ball this time! Please keep an eye on the page for any updates, you don’t need to message us to check if the event is going ahead, we’ll post if anything changes!"