The Met Office expects the county to see temperatures reach 18°C, with sunny intervals changing to light showers by lunchtime on Saturday.

On Sunday, it is predicted to be cloudy, changing to light showers in the afternoon and a high of 17°C, and Bank Holiday Monday will start with intervals changing to cloudy weater in the afternoon and a high of 18°C.

Most people across the county could see rain at some point over the weekend, although there should still be “plenty of dry and bright weather” to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas, the Met Office said.

Met Office meteorologist Craig Snell said: “We expect the warmer air to be pushed away and temperatures could return to normal levels, closer to the August average.

“We expect the bank holiday to be a changeable picture. It will depend where you are in the country. Temperatures will likely be in the high teens.”

Mr Snell said there were currently no signs of “anything very dry, or anything really wet”.

He continued: “For some areas, Saturday and Sunday will be the best days, and for others Monday will be the best day.

“It will be a mixed picture, but there should be plenty of dry and bright weather to make the most of the last bank holiday before Christmas.”

A mixture of sunshine and showers is likely through the weekend, with low-pressure driving much of the UK’s weather.

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “While showers are never too far away through the weekend, there will still be drier spells around and where there are breaks in the cloud on Sunday in the south it should feel quite pleasant.

“Temperatures are likely to remain around average for the time of year. There are no signals for significant heat in the current forecast period.”